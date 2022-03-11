Downtown Alive! Scrapped Because of Storms

Just when we thought Downtown Alive! would make its return to the streets of to Lafayette's central business district, Mother Nature intervened.

According to Downtown Lafayette CEO Anita Begnaud, the threat of high winds later today have forced organizers to postpone tonight's edition of DTA. A post on the DTA Facebook page says the show will now take place on April 1.

This week's DTA was set to be a throwback edition, featuring a street party at the corner of Jefferson and Vermilion Streets reminiscent of the earliest Downtown Alive! concerts of the 1980s and 1990s.

The good news is that downtown will still feature other great events this weekend. According to Begnaud, ArtWalk, the Celtic Bayou Festival, and the Zydeco Marathon will all take place as scheduled.

