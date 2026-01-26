A dangerous situation in Catahoula Parish turned into a life-saving rescue as law enforcement officers and local citizens pulled a driver from a pickup truck submerged in freezing river water.

According to the Catahoula Parish Sheriff’s Office, the incident happened in Jonesville near Archie Park at Texaco Towne when a pickup truck entered Little River, leaving the driver trapped inside the vehicle.

The exact cause of how the truck ended up in the water remains under investigation.

Rescuers Forced Entry Into Submerged Vehicle

Deputy Mike Carithers of the Catahoula Parish Sheriff’s Office and Jonesville Police Officer Cory Hall responded to the emergency along with two Catahoula Parish residents, Stanley Gardner and Jason Cross. Authorities said rescuers were unable to open the truck doors from the outside and had to force their way into the vehicle despite the frigid conditions.

The team successfully removed the sole occupant from the submerged truck and brought the individual to safety.

Driver Treated For Hypothermia

The driver was transported by ambulance to LaSalle General Emergency Room for treatment of hypothermia. Officials noted that the freezing temperatures added to the danger of the rescue effort.

Sheriff Toney Edwards thanked all responders involved, including Sandy Lake Fire Department and Jonesville Fire Department, for assisting at the scene. He credited the quick actions and bravery of those involved with preventing what could have been a tragic outcome.

Authorities say without the "swift and selfless" response, the situation could have ended in recovery rather than rescue.