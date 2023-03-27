Political dialogue in the country isn't for the faint of heart. Over the last several years, it's gotten incredibly bitter, to the point where there are frequently stories around the holiday season about "how to talk to your (political party) aunt/uncle."

It's gross and toxic.

Well, even by those fairly extreme standards (do you really need talking points for talking to your crazy liberal aunt or your far-right uncle?), there are some people who continue to push the envelope even further than that. And it's gotten downright creepy.

One Reddit user in Texas noted a rather disturbing display on top of a car in Texas, apparently on its way to former president Donald Trump's rally in Waco, Texas.

There is a lot to take in here, but it's the mannikin on top of the car that is just really, really creepy here.

The mannikin appears to be a depiction of President Joe Biden, bound and gagged on top of the car. It also shows the "president" adorned with a Chinese flag. Adorning the side of the car is a decal displaying "Let's Go Brandon!" and a small decal stating "If you are gonna burn the flag, please wrap yourself in it first".

Above those decals is a window adornment of former president Donald Trump's side profile.

"Let's Go Brandon!"

While it's pretty clear where this driver's political allegiances lie, the depiction of the current president may be problematic - from a legal standpoint.

In 2017, comedian Kathy Griffin posted a photo of herself holding what appeared to be the bloody head of then-president Trump. That picture was quickly taken down and resulted in her getting investigated by the Secret Service.

According to CriminalDefenseLawyer.com, there are a few requirements for something to be, legally, a criminal threat.

A criminal threat involves one person threatening someone else with physical harm or death. To be convicted, the prosecution must prove: the defendant communicated a threat of harm to another

the defendant intended that the communication be taken as a threat, and

the threat was credible and specific so as to place a person in fear of harm. Communicating a Threat of Harm A person can communicate a threat in almost any form—written, verbal, electronically, or through a third person. In some instances, a defendant's non-verbal body language, gestures, or actions have been enough to communicate a threat. Intent to Threaten Harm Criminal threats are made with the intent of placing someone in fear of injury or death. It doesn't matter if the defendant intends to carry out the threat. Also, many states don't require proof that a victim actually experienced fear or terror. Rather, it's the intent of the person making the threat to place another in fear that typically matters. Specificity and Credibility of Threats The threat must be capable of placing someone in fear of harm and lead them to conclude that the threat is credible, real, and imminent. If you threaten to blow up the world if you don't get the last chocolate babka, no reasonable person hearing it would believe the threat was real. On the other hand, if you walk into a store with a gun and threaten to shoot everyone, such a threat is credible and specific.

It's not entirely clear whether or not the above depiction of Biden would qualify has a criminal threat, but as one Reddit user (who is not a lawyer) points out "The takeaway seems to be a communication of harm (check), intent behind the threat is to threaten (debatable here) and that the threat is "clear and specific" (not applicable here)."

The Internet's Reaction

Most of the comments in the Reddit thread were disapproving of the image, and mocked the driver of the car. Others pointed out that no one on either side should be taking part in things like this.

Comments from Reddit on a picture of a bound and gagged President Joe Biden.

The original poster of the image said the image was taken in Texas, but there are no identifying features on the car. However, that Reddit user explained the car was "right outside of Hillsboro en route to Waco I would assume. Didn't know there was a rally until I got to my grandmother's."

Trump's rally in Waco on Saturday was the first official rally of his 2024 campaign for the White House.

