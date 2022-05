Drug Take Back Day April 30

National Drug Take Back Day is April 30, and several locations around Acadiana will be accepting prescription drugs.

According to KATC, local prescription drug collection locations will be operating from 10:00 am to 2:00 pm as part of National Drug Take Back Day.

Below are the Acadiana locations via KATC -

ARNAUDVILLE POLICE DEPARTMENT at COURTNEY'S THRIFTWAY PHARMACY

BERWICK POLICE DEPARTMENT at DOLLAR GENERAL

BROUSSARD POLICE DEPARTMENT at WALGREENS

JEFFERSON DAVIS PARISH SHERIFF'S OFFICE

MORGAN CITY POLICE DEPARTMENT at WALGREENS PHARMACY

MORGAN CITY POLICE DEPARTMENT at WALMART NEIGHBORHOOD MARKET

ST. LANDRY PARISH SHERIFF'S OFFICE at SOUTHWEST LOUISIANA PRIMARY HEALTH CARE CENTER

ST MARTIN PARISH SHERIFF'S OFFICE at the ST. MARTIN PARISH PUBLIC SAFETY COMPLEX

LAFAYETTE PARISH SHERIFF'S OFFICE at the PUBLIC SAFETY COMPLEX

National Drug Take Back Day was created by the DEA as a way for the public to safely discard unneeded medications from their homes to help prevent "medication misuse and opioid addiction from ever starting."

To learn more and find even more locations participating in drug collection, visit DEA.GOV.