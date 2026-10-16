(KPEL News) - Scooters and E-bikes are a great alternative form of transportation for those trying to save money but still get where they need to be. St. Landry Parish Sheriff Bobby Guidroz has reminded anyone operating these on our roadways, as well as vehicle drivers.

If you're wondering why so many people are switching to scooters or e-bikes as their mode of transportation, you only have to look at the numbers. Scooters and E-bikes are much more affordable than any new vehicle you will find.

Get our free mobile app

Scooters, E-Bikes Are Affordable Transportation in Lafayette and Louisiana

For example, a Hi-boy scooter with a seat from Best Buy retails for $389. That's an extremely affordable way to get to and from work. If you want a fancier scooter, like a Vespa, it can cost $4,500 to $8,700.

If you have been searching around for an E-bike, there are plentiful, just like scooters. Many pre-owned vehicle lots have E-bikes for sale for as low as $100, and you can buy an adult E-bike at Walmart for $578.

E-Bike, Scooter Operators and All Drivers Need to Know Louisiana Laws

Here's the thing. Not all scooter and e-bike drivers and operators know the rules of the road. It's just the world we live in. Life is so busy, and it's wild to try to remember everything.

St. Landry Sheriff Bobby Guidroz Wants Scooter, E-Bike Users to Be Safe

St. Landry Parish Sheriff Bobby Guidroz is sending reminders to operators of e-bikes, scooters, and vehicles. Why? Guidroz said the following about e-bikes,

The use of these has been underscored by three fatalities in recent months, and demonstrates why certain laws exist.

Guidroz says, "They are legally regarded as standard bicycles and can be operated anywhere the law allows a bicycle to travel."

READ MORE: OPELOUSAS MAN KILLED WHILE RIDING E-BIKE ON I-49 FRONTAGE ROAD

Regarding e-bikes, here are some other things that apply:

Riders UNDER 12 YEARS OF AGE are strictly prohibited from operating Class 3 e-bikes . ALL operators and passengers on Class 3 e-bikes MUST WEAR A HELMET regardless of age.

All e-bikes must comply with the same light/reflector requirements as regular bicycles.

Because properly classified e -bikes are legally excluded from the definition of motor vehicles, riders are generally exempt from standard motor vehicle DUI/DWI laws, though they can still face reckless or unsafe riding or other citations.

To see all the rules you are legally required to follow, click here.

Guidroz wants to remind everyone of these points and that if you plan to operate an e-bike or scooter, you need to learn the full rules for operating them in our state.

If you operate a scooter, Guidroz wants you to know the following:

Electric low-speed scooters have clear operational and equipment rules under Louisiana Revised Statute 32:300.1

While they require no driver’s license, vehicle registration, title or liability insurance, the operator is still responsible for knowing and obeying the applicable laws governing their use . They must be ridden as far to the right side of roadway as possible, though they can use sidewalks and bicycle paths, provided it is allowed by public ordinance . Riders under 17 years old MUST wear an approved helmet, and the scooter must have properly functioning brakes, lights and reflectors . Operating while intoxicated (DWI/DUI) laws apply to e-scooter riders.

Again, make sure you review all rules and regulations regarding scooter use.