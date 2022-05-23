Ellen Takes the “Hanger Challenge”—Have You Tried it Yet?

Will your head really turn when you wedge a coat hanger on the top of it? If a person wedges their head through a coat hanger and closes their eyes, believe it or not, no matter what part of the world you live in, 96% of people will involuntarily turn their head toward the hook side. And there is science from as far back as 1999 to prove it's real, yet, scientists don't know why it happens. They believe it may have something to do with your peripheral vision.

The 'Hanger Challenge" became so popular on TikTok several years ago that in 2015 a study was conducted to find out if it was really real. And it is. And here we are in 2022 and it's back and all over TikTok, again.

What you do is, take a plastic or wired coat hanger, stretch it out, then wedge your head in it. Most people will turn their heads toward the side with the hook. But you have to close your eyes for it to happen.

On the CJ and Ellen Morning Show, we thought it would be fun to see if the "Hanger Challenge" would work on Ellen. Take a look:

In most of the online videos, people taking the "Hanger Challenge" don't close their eyes—Ellen did not close her eyes. The science behind the "Hanger Challenge" suggest participants close their eyes. There may be a "Hanger Challenge" Pt. 2 for Ellen.