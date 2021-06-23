Emeril Lagasse’s Flagship Restaurant to Reopen in NOLA

One of the best things about living in Louisiana is the amazing variety of restaurants we have. We treasure our cuisine, and it is an integral part of our culture, our history, and our everyday traditions. I mean, Mondays in New Orleans would never be the same without a plethora of locations to serve up a steaming bowl of red beans, rice, and sausage. It's part of what makes us, us.

So when one of the most famous chefs in America announces the return of his flagship eatery in the Big Easy, we can't help but be thrilled. Late last week celebrity chef Emeril Lagasse confirmed to NOLA.com that he will reopen his stellar Emeril's restaurant at 800 Tchoupitoulas St after it has been closed since March of last year. He has set a target date of August 31 for the grand reopening of the original location that made him a world-renowned culinary figure.

He tells NOLA.com “We’re doing things very carefully, not reopening just to reopen, but doing it in a way that makes sense. You have to huddle and make a strategy for where you’re going and how you’re doing it.” Lagasse has two other fine dining establishments in New Orleans that have already opened after the pandemic - Emeril's Table, and Meril. He's also planning on updating the menu for his flagship location and looking to south Louisiana's bounties to add some extra pizzaz to the already classic dishes. Lagasse has long been the face of the resurgence of Lousiana cuisine, and we have really missed his presence during the shutdowns in 2020. Welcome back, Emeril!