Eunice PD Holding Events for Officer With Cancer

One of the best parts about living in south Louisiana is knowing that if anything ever happens, our community has got our back. It is a fact of life, and one of the reasons why I love living here so much. And one of our own needs some assistance, so we are here to help.

Sergeant Robert "Beef" Brickley of the Eunice Police Department has been diagnosed with leukemia, and his brothers and sisters in the Eunice PD are asking for the public's help. Sergeant Brickley will be hospitalized for at least three months, and several fundraisers and benefits have been scheduled to help the family out.

Via Eunice PD

Starting tomorrow, blood drives are planned to help cover medical costs. For each pint of blood donated, a monetary donation will be made toward Brickley’s medical expenses. The blood drives will be held at City Hall in Eunice, which is located at 300 S. 2nd St., and the mobile blood bus from Our Lady of Lourdes hospital will be on hand to make it easy for citizens to donate. The times are Wednesday, August 18 from 9 a.m. – 2 p.m., and Thursday, August 19 from 1 p.m. – 6 p.m.

A bake sale will also be held in conjunction with the blood drives at City Hall, and a Facebook page has been set up for updates on Sergeant Brickley's progress. If you would like information on how to schedule an appointment for the blood drive, check out the information on the Eunice Police Department page above, or call 337-470-4483. Sending out all our best wishes and prayers to Sergeant Brickley!