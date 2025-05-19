(Eunice, Louisiana) - Police in Eunice are looking for two suspects after they allegedly robbed a man at gunpoint.

According to KLFY News 10, Eunice Police were notified Saturday at 2:30 am that a man was walking around the downtown area with a gun.

Police responded to the call, but they did not find a man with a gun. However, while patrolling in the area, a man approached the police and informed them that he had been robbed at gunpoint.

KLFY News 10 reports that the man told police that he had been robbed of $800, money which was gifted to him for graduation, his cell phone, and robbers allegedly took his driver's license too.

Read More: Annabelle Doll Arrives in New Orleans and All Hell Breaks Loose

Read More: Summer Forecast for Louisiana

Authorities were able to obtain video surveillance from a business in the area, and they were able to see two suspects rob the man and run north on Second Street.

Where the robbery happened in Eunice isn't far from the police station, and is in the vicinity of the downtown district.

Anyone with information in this case is asked to contact the Eunice Police Department or St. Landry Crime Stoppers.