WDSU Interviews Family Stuck in Attic as Hurricane Ida Devastates LaPlace

As Hurricane Ida continues to slowly move through south Louisiana, families in LaPlace have reportedly retreated to their attics.

WDSU reporter Aubry Killion was able to connect with a family that spoke with him from the attic of their home off Bamboo Road in LaPlace—a place that saw rising waters and high winds kick in just as the sun was going down.

Miller said that when weather conditions took a turn for the worst, she and her family didn't take any chances and retreated to their attic.

While it was too dark to tell, Miller believes her home has taken on at least 3 to 5 feet of water, which is right on par with numerous other reports that we have gotten from the LaPlace area since sundown.

WDSU

Miller believes that other homes in her subdivision could be facing the same flooding issues, but she won't leave her attic until the winds die down in order to find out.

The cellphone service is going in and out, and we lost our ability to see what's going on on the radar

As she spoke with Killion, Miller said that she believes there are others in a similar situation and multiple boats will be needed in the area to rescue others who are stuck in their homes and attics.

When we got in the attic, the water was right below my knees. For the water to get that high in my house, the water outside needs to be at least waist deep.

While she is clearly in a tough situation, Miller was very positive, thanking her "support system" for allowing her to keep the faith in the face of conditions that we're seeing due to Hurricane Ida.

I know that we're not in it by ourselves and it's going to be OK. When the conditions are safer, check on your neighbors.

We'll definitely be checking on her neighbors as many in the area are fearing the worst, from overtopped levees to floodwaters covering major roadways.

Hopefully, we will be able to make a better assessment by sunrise when we check in on Miller and all those south Louisiana residents who have been affected by the storm.

In the meantime, the Cajun Navy is assisting those who are trapped by rising waters via social media.