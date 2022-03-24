Fatal Crash on I-10 Near Baton Rouge Causes Traffic Delays in Both Directions

Reports say that there is at least one fatality following a crash along I-10 East near Baton Rouge. The crash, which involved a charter bus and an 18-wheeler, has caused significant traffic snarls in both directions of I-10 between Baton Rouge and the Atchafalaya Basin Bridge.

According to reports, traffic is currently backed up for miles on I-10 Eastbound at LA 415 near Lobdell.

Traffic from Lafayette heading into Baton Rouge is currently being diverted to LA 415 Northbound and then to US 190 Eastbound, per reports.

Video from the scene of the crash via @WBRZ shows the aftermath of the accident.

Reports say that the West Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff's Office confirmed one fatality in the incident.

