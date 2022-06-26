The father of a young boy who was killed after being thrown into a river attacked his son's killer in an Ohio courtroom.

Antonio Hughes went after the man who was sitting before the court and punched him several times before police were able to restrain him.

Officers were able to restain him with handcuffs, but that did not stop Hughes from going after the man accused of killing his son.

Desean Brown is accused of throwing Hughes' son into an Ohio river after stabbing the boy's mom to death.

According to ABC7, the father of the deceased boy has not been charged and was escorted out of the courtroom by police.

Here's the raw video of the incident caught on camera from the courtroom.