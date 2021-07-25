Five Ways To Cool Your House Down If Your AC Goes Down

It's summer and it just keeps getting hotter and hotter and having your AC go down is a very real possibility.

To help keep things cool, here are five ways to deal with the heat when you don't have AC:

Keep your windows closed and covered. If the air outside is hotter than the air inside, keeping the windows shut will help the inside of your home stay a little cooler. Then, at night when it's cooler outside, open them. Install window film before you have the problem of your AC going down. Blocking solar UV rays from entering your house can help keep temps down. Some window films can prevent 75% of the sun's heat from entering your home. And it's cheap, about 30 bucks on Amazon. Shut and insulate your doors. If you're spending most of your time in one room, close the doors to the rooms you aren't using, like bedrooms or bathrooms. That keeps the cooler air concentrated in a single area. And if you have doors with gaps at the bottom, add some insulation. Use fans the right way. Creating a cross breeze with fans is the best way to circulate cooler air and push hot air out. Find the coolest part of your house, and angle the fan towards the hottest part of your house. Or, set up a make-shift air conditioner by putting a big bowl of ice in front of a fan. Manage the humidity. Humidity can make the summer heat feel even worse. A dehumidifier won't lower the temperature, but it will help you feel less sticky and uncomfortable.