Former Louisiana Tech Football Star Joins Esports Team

Get our free mobile app

Former Louisiana Tech Bulldog football star, and current Philadelphia Eagle running back, Boston Scott is making a splash in the video game world.

After his career at Tech, where he became a third-team member of the All-Conference USA team, Scott headed to the NFL. He was drafted in the 6th round of the 2018 NFL Draft by the New Orleans Saints. Now the Saints didn't keep him on the roster that long, but the Philadelphia Eagles picked him up right away.

Louisiana Tech v South Carolina Photo by Streeter Lecka/Getty Images loading...

Since joining the Eagles, Scott has built a solid spot on the roster. Starting out as a return man on special teams, Scott has now transitioned into a major piece of the Eagles offense. He's scored 14 touchdowns over the last 3 seasons, while racking up over 1,500 yards between rushing and receiving. Scott has played in over 40 games for the Eagles, starting 10 of them. This season Scott was a major factor in getting the Eagles into the NFL playoffs.

Now Scott is becoming a 2-sport athlete...

Scott has officially joined one of the biggest esports franchises, Dignitas, as a member of their Rocket League roster. According to ESPN's Adam Schefter, Scott gained "Grand Champion" status in Rocket League after making it into the Top .52% of players in a game with over six million ranked players.

The Zachary native will be a substitute on the team, but will likely get plenty of opportunity to play during the NFL offseason. His new role is also listed as "Content Creator", so even if Scott cannot compete in a lot of Rocket League tournaments, he will still be able to make esports content with the team.

19 Facts About Shreveport's Centenary College Football Program Centenary College in Shreveport was once home to one of the biggest college football powerhouse programs in the country.

LSU's Top QBs Not Named Joe Burrow