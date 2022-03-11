Sad news was reported out of the Dominican Republic yesterday.

Former Major League Baseball pitcher Odalis Pérez died after reportedly falling from a ladder.

Pérez's MLB career spanned 11 seasons from 1998 to 2008. He played for the Atlanta Braves, Los Angeles Dodgers, Kansas City Royals, and Washington Nationals, compiling a record of 73–82 in 252 appearances. He procured 920 strikeouts and had a career ERA of 4.46.

His best season came in 2002 with the Dodgers when he posted a record of 15–10 record and an ERA of 3.00 ERA, earning his lone All-Star selection.

