State Police Working Gas Leak near Arnaudville, Evacuations Underway

The Louisiana State Police are on the scene of a natural gas leak near Arnaudville.

According to the Louisiana State Police's official Twitter page, the gas leak is the result of a ruptured natural gas well in the area.

Evacuations are underway.

The gas leak is near the corner of Joe Kidder Road and Louisiana Highway 93 (Bayou Courtableau Highway) in St. Martin Parish.

The evacuation area is approximately 1/2 mile radius around the site of the ruptured well.

The image above is the approximate area that is under the evacuation order.

The Louisiana State Police are reporting that both Joe Kidder Road and Lee Roy Bourque Road are closed to traffic at this time.

