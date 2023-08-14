ARNAUDVILLE, La. (KPEL News) - A St. Martinville man is in prison after an arson investigation in St. Landry Parish turned into a human trafficking case, according to the state fire marshal's office.

Nathaniel Carry, 68, of Arnaudville was booked into the St. Martin Parish Jail on Friday, August 11. He is currently facing several charges related to a mobile home fire in Krotz Springs in February.

Get our free mobile app

According to the state fire marshal's release:

In the late evening hours of February 24, St. Landry Fire District #1 responded to a report of a mobile home fire located in the 500 block of 8th Avenue of Krotz Springs. No one was home at the time of the fire, but a pet dog was found dead inside. After an assessment of the scene, SFM deputies determined the fire began in the living room area. Through extensive investigative efforts, the cause of this fire was eventually determined as intentionally set and Carry, the homeowner’s ex-boyfriend, was identified as the suspect in the case.

Fire Truck Louisiana Office of State Fire Marshal/Facebook loading...

However, when the SFM found Carry at his home on August 11, they discovered a 30-year-old woman who was apparently being held there against her will for more than a week. She was allegedly subjected to physical and sexual abuse.

She was taken to a local hospital for treatment.

Carry has been charged with several crimes.

Human Trafficking

Aggravated Rape

Aggravated Kidnapping

Aggravated Assualt

Possession of a Schedule II Controlled Substance

Simple Arson

He was also booked on two outstanding warrants out of Krotz Springs.

The investigation into the new allegations is ongoing. The fire marshal's office is asking anyone in the community to share any information about Carry’s possible involvement in other crimes, of any additional potential victims, or to report suspicions of human trafficking activity in general, to the Louisiana State Police Suspicious Activity hotline which is available 24/7. The hotline number is 1-800-434-8007.

Get our free mobile app