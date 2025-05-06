LAFAYETTE, LA (KPEL) — The Spring semester is coming to an end for college, high school, and grade school students across Acadiana.

Get our free mobile app

Can you remember the anticipation of Summer break? Two whole months with no homework or uniforms seemed like there were endless possibilities for what you could plan for and explore.

My next-door neighbor was the house where all the kids would hang out during the summer because they had a pool with a diving board. Talk about endless hours of fun in the sun until one of those pesky summer thunderstorms rolled through and forced us to take a break and eat a popsicle.

You don't need me to tell you that Louisiana Summers get hot fast, so having access to a pool or any body of water is key to enjoying soaking up some vitamin D.

Don't have access to a pool? You are in luck because the public pool at Girard Park is finally reopening just in time for Summer break.

Lafayette’s Girard Park Pool Set to Reopen After 6 Years of Waiting

For six years, Girard Park's public pool has been abandoned, collecting mildew and algae, but now, thanks to Lafayette Consolidated Government, it's getting a fresh look.

KATC reported that the pool was last open in 2019 but closed after the pandemic due to repairs that were out of their budget.

When Will The Girard Park Pool Open?

The pool has been cleaned and refreshed; now the water is filling it up, preparing for a summer of family fun.

After six years, the Girard Park public pool will be open for swimming once again on May 22, just in time for summer.

Stay tuned for full hours of operation.