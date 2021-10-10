From time to time, we go looking at the real estate market in the Southwest Louisiana area and this house caught our eye. We don't know if it was because of where it was located, the fancy things that come with this enormous home, or the sticker shock on the price.

Mike Soileau

This home is located at 201 Shell Beach Drive in Lake Charles which means you would be living on the water in front of the lake in the city. The home is listed on Zillow and has been on the website for only 16 days. The address says Vinton on the website but we know for a fact it is in Lake Charles.

The home boasts four bedrooms and 5 1/2 bathrooms and is 6647 square feet. It sits on 3/4 of an acre.

Inside the home is a gourmet kitchen with a butler's pantry, upstairs and downstairs living areas, two fireplaces, a large dining room, a glassed atrium, a study, library, study, and a grand staircase. The master suite has an 18x12 closet and an elevator WOW.

Here are some pictures of the inside of the home.

ZIllow

Zillow

Zillow

Zillow

Zillow

That's not all folks. You also get a guest house out on the pier with beautiful water views with a deck and porch. Check out these pictures.

Zillow

Zillow

Zillow

Zillow

Zillow

Zillow

So if you have $2.4 million laying around and are looking to upgrade your living style, then this is just for you. Now if you buy this house, we get the first invite to the housewarming party!

If you do so a housewarming party, here are some suggestions below of what we would like to eat during the party.