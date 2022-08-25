Gueydan Duck Festival Kicks Off Tonight
The 2022 Gueydan Duck Festival is kicking off tonight and even though the forecast is calling for rain it will still be a great time.
Thursday, August 25, 2022
6:30- 7:30 pm: Lukas Meaux and Cajun Beat
8:00- 10:00 pm: Nik-L-Beer
Friday, August 26, 2022
6:30- 8:00 pm: Gerald Gruenig and Gentilly Zydeco
8:30- 10:00 pm: Jamie Bergeron and the Kickin' Cajuns
10:30- 12:00 pm: Chubby Carrier and the Bayou Swamp Band
Saturday, August 27, 2022
4:30- 6:00 pm: Swampland Revival
6:30- 8:00 pm: Ryan Foret & Foret Tradition
8:30- 10:00 pm: Geno Delafose & French Rockin' Boogie
10:30- 12:00 pm: Casey Peveto Band
Sunday, August 28, 2022
10:30am - 12:00 pm: Bubba Hebert
12:30- 2:00 pm: Richard LeBouef & Two Step
The Gate fee is $10 a person. Anyone 12 years and younger will get in for free.
There are also several other events that are happening at the Gueydan Duck Festival.
There is a carnival that will take place from 12- 10 pm on Saturday, August 27, 2022. Bracelets for the carnival rides are available for $25.
There will also be a Skeet Shoot Competition from 10 am- 2 pm and 4 pm - until.
Also, you don't want to miss the Grand Parade on Main Street at 3 pm on Saturday.
Please do not bring any weapons, ice chests, glass containers, or loose animals with you to the festival.
Lawn chairs are welcome.
10 Festivals We Don't Have in Louisiana But Need