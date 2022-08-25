Gueydan Duck Festival Kicks Off Tonight

The 2022 Gueydan Duck Festival is kicking off tonight and even though the forecast is calling for rain it will still be a great time.

Thursday, August 25, 2022

6:30- 7:30 pm: Lukas Meaux and Cajun Beat

8:00- 10:00 pm: Nik-L-Beer

Friday, August 26, 2022

6:30- 8:00 pm: Gerald Gruenig and Gentilly Zydeco

8:30- 10:00 pm: Jamie Bergeron and the Kickin' Cajuns

10:30- 12:00 pm: Chubby Carrier and the Bayou Swamp Band

Saturday, August 27, 2022

4:30- 6:00 pm: Swampland Revival

6:30- 8:00 pm: Ryan Foret & Foret Tradition

8:30- 10:00 pm: Geno Delafose & French Rockin' Boogie

10:30- 12:00 pm: Casey Peveto Band

Sunday, August 28, 2022

10:30am - 12:00 pm: Bubba Hebert

12:30- 2:00 pm: Richard LeBouef & Two Step

The Gate fee is $10 a person. Anyone 12 years and younger will get in for free.

There are also several other events that are happening at the Gueydan Duck Festival.

There is a carnival that will take place from 12- 10 pm on Saturday, August 27, 2022. Bracelets for the carnival rides are available for $25.



There will also be a Skeet Shoot Competition from 10 am- 2 pm and 4 pm - until.

Also, you don't want to miss the Grand Parade on Main Street at 3 pm on Saturday.

Please do not bring any weapons, ice chests, glass containers, or loose animals with you to the festival.

Lawn chairs are welcome.