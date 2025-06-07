SCOTT, La. – A chaotic scene unfolded overnight in Scott, Louisiana, as videos circulating on social media appear to show a shooting incident that took place near Cowboys Nightclub and the Exxon gas station across the street.

The now-viral footage, first shared by Kellei Hypolite, captures the sound of a barrage of gunfire accompanied by NSFW language.

Police lights are visible in the Cowboys parking lot as a large crowd scrambles for cover. While the exact location of the shooting is unconfirmed, several witness videos and posts suggest the gunfire may have occurred somewhere between the nightclub and the Exxon station.

Crowds Scatter as Gunfire Erupts

The video shows people running and ducking in the Cowboys parking lot as sirens wail in the distance.

Another clip from My Hood Lit shows yellow crime scene tape at the Exxon station, where multiple law enforcement vehicles secured the area around 3 a.m.

No Confirmed Injuries or Fatalities Yet

Despite multiple eyewitness accounts speculating that the shooting may have been fatal, there has been no official confirmation of any injuries or fatalities at this time.

We’ve contacted Lafayette Police, the Sheriff's office, and other local law enforcement agencies for additional details. As of now, no public statement has been released regarding arrests, suspects, or the circumstances that led to the alleged incident.

Online Reactions and Community Concerns

Dozens of Facebook users have reacted to the videos with concern, many sharing prayers for those involved while also expressing frustration over safety in the area.

Some users reported hearing the gunshots from nearby neighborhoods.

“This is why we can’t have anything,” one commenter posted. “We’re trying to go out and have a good time and end up diving for cover.”

Developing Story

This story is developing and will be updated as more confirmed information becomes available. If you were in the area or have any additional footage or information, feel free to share.

Note to readers: Viewer discretion is advised when watching the videos linked due to explicit language and graphic content.