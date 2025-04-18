Photos Reveal Inside of Hidden Greenhouse Tucked Away in Lafayette, Louisiana

Ever seen that funky structure off Moss Street in Lafayette? Its story is finally being told.

For nearly a decade, I’ve passed this wild, overgrown structure on my way home down Moss Street Extension in Lafayette. You know the one, tucked back just enough that you might miss it if you’re not paying attention. At this point, nature has pretty much swallowed it whole, but even through the mess, you could tell there was something kind of magical going on behind the scenes.

Turns out I wasn’t the only one curious about it.

This hidden gem—a massive, three-story greenhouse—just hit the market for the first time ever at $400,000. And now that the listing is live, local photographer Leslie Westbrook got inside with his camera. What has been a mystery—even for folks like me who drive by literally every single day—is finally coming to light, and the photos are incredible.

So, what exactly is it?

Initially built in the '80s by UL Lafayette grad Luke Dupont, the greenhouse was inspired by the Grand Palais in Paris. Yeah, that Grand Palais. Dupont and some friends built it by hand using telephone poles, cables, and cypress wood. The space has offices upstairs and a catwalk, and was once home to a thriving plant nursery in the early 2000s.

It's been out of use for a while, and now the place is totally overgrown—but in a kind of romantic, storybook way. Think jungle-meets-industrial loft. And it’s sitting on three acres in Carencro, with a house and pool that need some TLC.

Wedding venue? Greenhouse rave? Artist retreat?

The second this popped up online, everyone had ideas. I’ve heard suggestions for everything from a wedding venue to a secret greenhouse rave (not mad at it). It really feels like this place should be something.

Get our free mobile app

Even if someone moved the whole thing somewhere else, it’s too unique to let go to waste.

Listing agent David Wegner says the $400K price tag is based mostly on the land—because structurally, yeah, it needs work. But if someone with vision (and a decent budget) came in? This could be one of the coolest spaces in Acadiana.

A peek inside the past—and maybe the future

According to The Advocate, the structure actually won the top honor from the American Institute of Architects Louisiana back in the day. That’s how special it is. And now, after years of being a curiosity on the side of the road, people are finally getting a peek at what’s inside.

Dupont says he’s ready to let it go, but hopes whoever buys it keeps the bones intact. And honestly? Same.

If you’ve ever driven by and wondered what this place was, or if you’ve got a big idea for what it could become, I’d love to hear it. Drop your thoughts in the comments.

See all the photos by Leslie Westbrook here and see the fully story from The Acadiana Advocate.