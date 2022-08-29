The worst coaching call of the entire 2022 college football season may have happened in Week 0 as the University of Nebraska Cornhuskers kicked away what looked like would have been their first victory of the season.

The Cornhuskers are one of the most tradition-rich programs in all of college football. They used to dominate the sport and have both won and have been a part of many national championships. Their head coach, Scott Frost, became one of the greatest quarterbacks to ever wear the red and white as he led the program to a share of the national title when they defeated future NFL Hall of Famer Peyton Manning and the Tennesse Volunteers in 1997.

Unfortunately for Frost, his head coaching career at his alma mater has not even remotely resembled his success as a player. As a matter of fact, his first four seasons have ended with losing records.

To start season number five, the Cornhuskers were looking good against fellow Big 10 member Northwestern as they led the Wildcats 28-17 nearly midway through the 3rd Quarter. The offense was rolling and the momentum was clearly on the side of the Cornhuskers.

Then, Frost outcoached himself.

To the shock of everyone watching, Nebraska's kicker attempted an onside kick. Let me repeat that: Up by 11 points, Nebraska attempted an onside kick.

And it would have worked too if it wasn't for that pesky Wildcat blocker on the kickoff return team's front line who kept his head up and was ready for the unexpected move from the kicker.

"I made that call, so it's on me," Frost said in this ESPN article. "At that point in the game, I felt all the momentum was on our side. I thought if we [recovered] it, we could win the game. ... I felt like maybe we were the better team. You can't really foresee them scoring 14 straight and us sputtering after we played well to start the second half on offense."

And, after the onside kick that failed, Nebraska's offense failed to score again, losing 31-28.

Now, to be fair, if this move would have worked, everyone would be praising Coach Frost. Or, would they? Again, Nebraska was up by 11 points.

Nebraska is expected to be favored in the next two games against North Dakota and Georgia Southern, but they were favored to win this game as well. Only time will tell if the Cornhuskers can rebound and save their season. And maybe save Coach Frost's job.

