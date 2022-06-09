“Horrifying” Summer Trip: Texas Rep. Vows Legislative Action After Kids Attend Drag Show in Gay Bar

A "Drag the Kids to Pride" event that happened at a gay bar in North Dallas over the weekend has one state legislator - and a whole lot of other people across the country - very upset.

Rep. Bryan Slaton is a Republican based just east of Dallas. The controversial event was held at Mister Misster Saturday afternoon. This "family friendly drag show" featured children being allowed to give dollar bills to dancing drag performers, who would dance with the kids.

In the video, you will notice the sign in the back that says "It's not gonna lick itself!"

Supporters of the event say legislative action and the uproar over kids attending a drag show is just more discrimination against the LGBTQ+ community and that legislative efforts would be of better use "by passing common-sense gun control."

Slaton is gathering support for his bill, which won't be able to be considered until the next legislative session scheduled to begin on January 10, 2023.

Check Out the Best-Selling Album From the Year You Graduated High School Do you remember the top album from the year you graduated high school? Stacker analyzed Billboard data to determine just that, looking at the best-selling album from every year going all the way back to 1956. Sales data is included only from 1992 onward when Nielsen's SoundScan began gathering computerized figures.

Going in chronological order from 1956 to 2020, we present the best-selling album from the year you graduated high school.