We are always excited to see a brand new business opening up in Southwest Louisiana. It shows that Southwest Louisiana is coming back in a big way.

This is the case with a brand new 24 hour Yoga and Pilates studio and much more opening soon in Moss Bluff and it's called HOTWORX.

Owners Jill and Shannon Corbello are opening up the new studio for the folks that love to do yoga, pilates, or just want to get fit. The new studio will offer things like Hot ISO, Hot Yoga, Hot Pilates, and Hot Core just to name a few.

The studio is still currently under construction but will be opening soon. It will be located on Highway 378 in Moss Bluff right next to Rouses Markets.

Buddy Russ

Gator 99.5 and Your Buddy Russ will be live on location this Saturday, October 2nd from 11:00 am to 1:00 pm. Country artist Johnny Jimenez and his band will also be performing live at the same time as Russ broadcasts live.

On Saturday, the Hotworx staff will get things underway at 7:00 am and will start offering presale memberships to the public. They will have hourly drawings throughout the day and of course, the fun gets really cranked up when Gator 99.5, Your Buddy Russ, and Johnny Jimenez go live at 11:00 am.

Don't miss the fun and get the lowest rates during this presale and be one of the first to join this awesome one-of-a-kind studio in Southwest Louisiana.