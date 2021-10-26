List Of Halloween Events In Lake Charles And Southwest Louisiana

Halloween is coming this weekend and there are a whole bunch of events going on in the Lake Charles and Southwest Louisiana area and we gathered a complete list for you.

We wanted to pass along all the events going on so that you can make your plan of action and choose which events you would like to attend.

The Moss Bluff Library's Halloween Walk runs from October 26th to October 29th, 2021, and is located at 261 Parish Road. The event runs from 9:00 am to 5:00 pm daily.

L'Auberge Casino Resort will have its costume contest and party this Saturday, October 30th. The party will be in their event center and starts at 8:00 pm and will feature MJ Live and $15,000 in prizes.

Haunted House Screams (Getty Images)

The Haunted House @ Game2life will run from October 25th through October 31st, 2021, and is located at 3311 Broad Street. The hours of operation are from 7:00 pm to 11:00 pm.

Moss Bluff United Methodist Pumpkin Patch is located at 735 Sam Houston Jones Parkway and it runs through October 29th, 2021. It is open every day from 3:00 pm to 6:30 pm.

DeQuincy’s Annual Fall Festival is to be held on Saturday, Oct. 30, from 6:00 to 8:00 pm at the DeQuincy Walking Path and features food, fun, and fellowship!

Neighborhood trick-or-treating will be from 6:00 pm to 9:00 pm in the DeQuincy city limits.

Drive-Thru Trunk Or Treat at the Sanctuary Church Of Moss Bluff. The church will host a Drive Thru Trunk or Treat. starting at 5:00 pm on Saturday, Oct. 30th. When you arrive, you can just drive your vehicle through the Drive-Thru in the Church parking lot where you will receive the candy, hot dogs, waters, and other goodies without ever leaving your vehicle.

Getty Images

The BOO-tastic Bash will take place at the Prien Lake Mall in Lake Charles on Sunday October 31st from 4:00 pm to 5:30 pm and features a mall-wide trick-or-treat, .Your children are invited to come in costume to roll through the entire mall and its retailers for candy. The City of Lake Charles Recreation and Parks Department will provide Harvest Fest games, including bounce houses.

The Our Lady Queen of Heaven School Carnival will take place on Sunday, October 31st starting at 10:00 am through 2:00 pm. This event for all ages will feature Live Music, Face Painting, Arts & Crafts, Cotton Candy, a Sweet Shop, Jambalaya and Hamburgers.

First Presbyterian Lake Charles Trunk or Treat will take place on Sunday, October 31st from 5:00 pm to 7:00 pm. The event will take place in the church parking lot which is located at 4590 Corbina Road.

Amazon/Getty Images

Sale Street Baptist Church Trunk or Treat is located in Lake Charles between Nelson Road and Holly Hill Roade on Sale street. The event occurs this Sunday, October 31st from 5:00 pm to 7:00 pm.

So there are just a few of many events going on this week and weekend in Lake Charles and Southwest Louisiana. Enjoy the Halloween holiday!