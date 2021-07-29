2021 Marshland Festival Is A Go This Weekend — Things To Know

Rumors were swirling all over social media yesterday with speculation that the 2021 Marshland Festival maybe postponed but we are here to put those rumors to rest.

The 2021 Marshland Festival IS HAPPENING this weekend, July 30th and 31st in Lake Charles inside the Lake Charles Civic Center. The board members of the Marshland Festival issues a statement last night about the festival and the measures they will take to make sure festival goers will stay safe while enjoying the festivities.

Here is the official statement from the Marshland Festival board:

Marshland Festival Statement (Marvin Simon)

They will also have hand sanitizer available at the festival as well. So good news, it's on this weekend at the civic center and the lineup of music is second to none. Also, please remember why this festival is held. It raises money for the youth and organizations in the Hackberry communities.

Here is the official lineup:

Friday, July 30th

5:00pm --Caden Gillard

6:00pm -- Casey Peveto

7:30pm -- Greg Blanchard

9:00pm -- Ryan Foret and Foret Tradition

10:30pm -- Wayne Toups

Saturday, July 31st

10:00am --John Dale Hebert

11:30am -- Charlie Wayne

12:30pm -- Steel Shot

2:00pm -- Johnny Jimenez

3:30pm -- Louisiana Express

5:00pm -- Waters Edge

6:30pm -- Parish County Line

8:00pm -- Dustin Sonnier

9:00pm -- Ronnie Milsap

10:30pm --Jamie Bergeron

Admission on Friday, July 30th is $15 and on Saturday, July 31st admission is $20. Children 12 and under get in free. Keep listening to Gator 99.5 for your chance to win two pair of weekend passes to the festival that will get you and a guest in both days.