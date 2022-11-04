Houston Man Caught in Downtown Lafayette Drug Bust

A drug bust in the Downtown Lafayette area yields a significant haul for Lafayette Police.

Approximately 1,016.5 grams of Methamphetamine and 265 grams of Cocaine were seized by the LPD's Narcotics Unit conducting the investigation. Agents arrested 29-year-old Richard Deshaun Fulghum of Houston, Texas, and have charged him with Possession with Intent to Distribute Methamphetamine and Cocaine.

He now sits in the Lafayette Parish Correctional Center.

Drug Arrests In Acadia Parish

Unfortunately, Interstate 10 is used to traffic drugs across the state of Louisiana. And I-10 runs straight through Acadia Parish.

One man from Hammond was arrested while local people from Crowley, Eunice, Kaplan, and Rayne were listed among the other 11 arrests.

Read more of our coverage of the fentanyl crisis HERE.

