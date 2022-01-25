HUGE Job Fair Coming to Cajundome Convention Center Feb 9

A huge job fair, offering hundreds of oil and gas jobs, is coming to the Cajundome Convention Center in Lafayette on Wednesday, February 9, 2022.

Over 25 companies (and counting!) will be represented at the Career Fair Oil & Gas/Maritime Job Fair so, if you want a job, this is the place to be.

The job fair will open at 9 AM and run until 1 PM and is being presented by Rigzone, the world's leading platform for energy jobs and news.

Representatives from major oil and gas companies will be hunting for the right candidates to fill hundreds of open positions, from well-experienced to entry-level, in almost every facet of the industry. Drilling, production, oilfield services, admin support, maritime, trades, maintenance, construction - ALMOST EVERY FACET OF THE INDUSTRY!

Some of the companies who will be on-site and ready to hire include Schlumberger, Nabors, EcoServe, Gulf Island Fabrication, Baker Hughes, CETCO Energy Services, Helix Energy Solutions Group, Tally Energy Services, Nine Energy Service, Legacy Directional, Complete Logistical Services, Sparrows, Offshore Engineering - SO MANY COMPANIES WILL BE REPRESENTED!

Dozens of companies will be represented with hundreds of jobs that need to be filled, with positions including both onshore and offshore, field-based and office-based, full-time and rotational work.

All levels of experience are invited to attend, and many entry-level jobs are available. Candidates are encouraged to bring multiple copies of their resumes.

If you'd like to save time (and you are encouraged to do so), please register in advance. Just go to the Rigzone online registration portal and get registered, that will save you some time at the door.

If your company would like to have a representative at the event, send an email to the job fair coordinators: events@rigzone.com is the email address.

