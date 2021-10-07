I-10 East Closed at Whiskey Bay

UPDATE, 9:45 A.M.--Both lanes are open.

---------

UPDATE, 8:51 A.M.--One lane is now open.

---------

ORIGINAL STORY:

A camper fire has Interstate 10 East closed at Whiskey Bay.

According to state police, firefighters are en route to put out that fire near mile marker 126. For now, both lanes of the interstate are blocked. Troopers tell us the road will be closed for at least two hours while crews work to put out the fire and remove the vehicle from the highway.

KPEL Photo

Dustin Johnson is one of the drivers stuck on the Atchafalaya Basin Bridge while the camper fire burns. He tweeted this picture of the fire from his vantage point.

Drivers heading towards Baton Rouge from Lafayette will need to take I-49 North to Opelousas and take U. S. 190 East as a detour. Drivers heading to New Orleans will need to take the aforementioned route and rejoin I-10 at Lobdell or use U. S. 90 East through New Iberia. Drivers who take U. S. 90 should be on the lookout for damage and debris that remain following Hurricane Ida.

Can the Average Person Outrun These Louisiana Creatures?

10 Ways to be a Better Neighbor

Politics Can Be Disheartening, But Pets Are Pure Love

25 Rainbows From Around Acadiana