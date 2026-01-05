(KPEL News) - If you travel on I-49 in the Acadiana area, then be prepared for some improvements that will also cause a few headaches, as there will be some closures.

When it comes to roadwork in Louisiana, it's a blessing and a curse. As drivers, we want improved roads, but it can be a headache when we have to travel through an area with lane closures.

roadwork

Get our free mobile app

According to officials with the Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development, the project will affect I-49 in portions of St. Landry and Evangeline Parishes.

Pavement markings will need to be removed and replaced as part of the $1 million project.

The work will be done from Monday, January 5, through Friday, January 9, from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m. each day.

Anyone traveling in the area may encounter intermittent lane closures while replacements are underway.

For anyone using U.S. Highway 190 during this time frame, including emergency vehicles, do be aware that delays getting through work in the area could happen. Emergency officials will have access to the roadway, but there is the possibility that delays could happen.

The project to remove the old paving and replace it with new paving will begin at I-49, where it meets with U.S. Highway 190 in St. Landry Parish, and extend all the way to the Avoyelles Parish line.

According to DOTD officials, the project is scheduled to be wrapped up by March 2026.

LOOK: Every state's nickname and where it comes from Spokeo analyzed state government information and other historical sources to compile this list of stories behind every state's nickname. Gallery Credit: Stacker

This is a developing story, and the KPEL News Team is working to provide additional coverage for Acadiana. Updates will be shared as they become available, so download the KPEL News app via Google Play or in the App Store and subscribe to breaking news alerts to get the latest information sent directly to your mobile device.

You can also use the KPEL app to submit a news tip, share a traffic update, or chat directly with our on-air team.

Be sure to bookmark our latest site, wearelafayette.net, where we provide more local news coverage as well as lifestyle and community features.

To report errors, omissions, or other concerns regarding the content above, send emails to news@kpel965.com.