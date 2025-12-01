A frightening early-morning road rage incident on Interstate 10 in eastern Acadia Parish ended with an Estherwood man behind bars facing serious charges. According to the Acadia Parish Sheriff's Office, the confrontation unfolded around 2:11 am on November 27, 2025, when deputies received reports of gunfire involving two vehicles heading eastbound on I-10.

Investigators say the victim’s vehicle encountered a white dually truck that was being driven erratically. The truck’s driver, later identified as 38-year-old Luiz Morales, allegedly began brake-checking the vehicle and intentionally blocking lanes, preventing the victims from safely passing.

Shots Fired as Victims Attempted to Escape

The situation escalated when the dually truck came to a stop and Morales reportedly exited his vehicle. Deputies say he fired multiple rounds directly at the victim’s vehicle, striking one occupant. As the victims fled the scene, Morales allegedly continued to pursue them until they were able to seek safety at a well-lit business. The suspect then drove off.

The injured victim was transported to a local hospital and has since been released.

Get our free mobile app

Suspect Arrested and Booked

Deputies were able to quickly identify Morales as the suspected driver. He was located later that same day and arrested without incident.

Morales was booked into the Acadia Parish Jail on two counts of Attempted First Degree Murder and two counts of Aggravated Obstruction of a Highway of Commerce. According to APSO, no bond has been set.

Authorities have not released additional information, but the investigation remains ongoing.