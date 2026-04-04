A major emergency response is underway in New Iberia after a vehicle struck multiple people during the Louisiana Lao New Year celebration in Iberia Parish on Saturday afternoon.

According to Acadian Ambulance, crews were first dispatched around 2:36 p.m. to reports of a vehicle hitting parade participants. The initial response included seven ambulances and one Air Med helicopter.

That response quickly expanded, with three additional ambulances and another helicopter called in due to the severity of injuries.

UPDATE (3:45 p.m.):

According to Acadian, Two patients were transported by air and another 11 patients were transported by ground.

UPDATE (4:15 p.m.)

According to a release from Iberia Parish Sheriff's Office PIO Rebecca Melancon, deputies are actively investigating the crash at the corner of Savannakhet and Melancon Road, where a vehicle struck multiple pedestrians during a parade.

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Several people were injured, some believed to be seriously hurt. Authorities confirm the driver is now in custody. Based on the preliminary investigation, officials say the incident does not appear to be intentional. More details are expected as the investigation continues.

UPDATE

A driver has been arrested and identified. Details here.

ORIGINAL STORY:

Injuries Reported, Some Critical

Early reports confirm at least 16 people were injured in the incident, with five listed in critical condition. The full extent of injuries and the conditions of victims are still being evaluated as emergency crews continue working the scene.

Witnesses and attendees, like Facebook user Bubbles Laila, have shared photos and live videos from the scene on social media, showing a chaotic aftermath.

Some of the footage may be disturbing, and viewer discretion is advised.

Festival Draws Large Crowds Each Year

The incident occurred during the Louisiana Lao New Year Festival, a long-running cultural celebration held annually in Iberia Parish. The three-day event, which began April 3, highlights Lao traditions, food, music, and community heritage.

Organizers had expected large crowds this year, with expanded programming and activities designed to bring together both the Lao community and visitors from across Acadiana.

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Investigation Ongoing

At this time, it is unclear what led to the crash or whether it was accidental. Authorities have not yet released details about the driver or any potential charges.

This remains a developing story. Updates will be provided as more information becomes available.