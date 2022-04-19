Get our free mobile app

UPDATE: KTBS reports that two people were hurt during the explosion. Their report says:

"Two contract workers for Energy Transfer LP were injured in an explosion Tuesday morning of a natural gas pipeline on the East Reservations of Barksdale Air Force Base.

The Air Force said the workers were taken to a local hospital for treatment of their injuries. The conditions of the two workers have not been released."

The update also says that the explosion of the gas well was unrelated to the "scheduled demolitions" taking place on base today.

_____________________________

Original story: WDSU reports that an explosion on the grounds of Barksdale Air Force Base has led to injuries.

The explosion was reportedly linked to a gas well on the Base's East Reservation. According to a release from officials at Barksdale, the explosion happened just before noon, and emergency responders were dispatched. Witnesses in the Bossier City area reported hearing the explosion around that time.

Though injuries have been reported, their severity have not been disclosed. There also has been no information on how many injuries were sustained.

The cause of the explosion has not been released. Although at roughly the same time, the Bossier Parish Sheriff's Office posted on social media that Barksdale would be conducting "scheduled demolitions" today. The hours given were between 10am and 3pm. The post from the Sheriff's Office also indicated that those demolitions would be happening on the Base's East Reservation, which is where the gas well explosion is being reported.

There are no indications that the "scheduled demolitions" were connected to this gas well explosion released. However it was not explicitly stated that they were unrelated either.

