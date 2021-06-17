The I-10 Widening Project continues over the next two nights as the project focuses on widening a key stretch involving the border parishes of Lafayette and St. Martin Parishes.

Google Maps/Google StreetView

LAFAYETTE PARISH

I-10 Westbound Exit Ramp at Exit 104 (Louisiana Avenue)

The exit ramp will be closed on Thursday night from 8 PM until 6 AM the following morning. DOTD crews will be installing overhead sign structures.

Detour: I-10 Westbound to Exit 103A (US 167 South), US 167 South to Exit 1A (I-10 Eastbound entrance ramp), and I-10 Eastbound to Exit 104 (Louisiana Avenue).

I-10 Westbound Exit Ramp at Exit 103B (I-49 Northbound)

The exit ramp will be closed on Thursday night from 8 PM until 6 AM the following morning. DOTD crews will be installing overhead sign structures.

Detour: Utilize the interchange clover leaf ramps by taking Exit 103A (US 167 South exit ramp), Exit 1A (I-10 Eastbound entrance ramp), and I-49 Northbound via Exit 103B.

Google Maps/Google Streetview

ST. MARTIN PARISH

LA 328 (Rees Street) at I-10

There will be alternating lane closures happening in both directions on Friday between 9 AM and 3 PM. DOTD crews will be installing overhead signs.

There will be no detours needed.

The I-10 Widening Project is scheduled to end during the summer of 2021. It is widening a 7.11-mile section of the interstate from its interchange at I-49 to Breaux Bridge. Workers have been replacing pavement within the existing lanes and constructing an additional lane in each direction along the aforementioned section of Interstate 10.

