Interstate 10 Lane Closures Scheduled for Lafayette & St. Martin Parishes
The I-10 Widening Project continues over the next two nights as the project focuses on widening a key stretch involving the border parishes of Lafayette and St. Martin Parishes.
LAFAYETTE PARISH
I-10 Westbound Exit Ramp at Exit 104 (Louisiana Avenue)
The exit ramp will be closed on Thursday night from 8 PM until 6 AM the following morning. DOTD crews will be installing overhead sign structures.
Detour: I-10 Westbound to Exit 103A (US 167 South), US 167 South to Exit 1A (I-10 Eastbound entrance ramp), and I-10 Eastbound to Exit 104 (Louisiana Avenue).
I-10 Westbound Exit Ramp at Exit 103B (I-49 Northbound)
The exit ramp will be closed on Thursday night from 8 PM until 6 AM the following morning. DOTD crews will be installing overhead sign structures.
Detour: Utilize the interchange clover leaf ramps by taking Exit 103A (US 167 South exit ramp), Exit 1A (I-10 Eastbound entrance ramp), and I-49 Northbound via Exit 103B.
ST. MARTIN PARISH
LA 328 (Rees Street) at I-10
There will be alternating lane closures happening in both directions on Friday between 9 AM and 3 PM. DOTD crews will be installing overhead signs.
There will be no detours needed.
The I-10 Widening Project is scheduled to end during the summer of 2021. It is widening a 7.11-mile section of the interstate from its interchange at I-49 to Breaux Bridge. Workers have been replacing pavement within the existing lanes and constructing an additional lane in each direction along the aforementioned section of Interstate 10.