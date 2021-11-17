Is Oklahoma’s Lincoln Riley Headed To LSU To Be New Coach?

As the college football regular season is getting close to ending, the rumor mill is really swirling about who will replace LSU head coach Ed Orgeron after the season ends.

It was announced a few weeks back that Ed Orgeron and LSU had come to an agreement for Orgeron to leave the football program at the end of the season.

Jonathan Bachman/Getty Images

Now fans and experts alike are speculating who will be the next coach of the legendary LSU football program. Back in mid-October, social media blew up when Jon Gruden resigned from the Las Vegas Raiders, and people were saying that Gruden was heading to LSU.

Now, here we go again. Sportswriters asked Lincoln Riley who is the current head coach of the Oklahoma Sooners if he had an interest in the soon-to-be vacant LSU head football coaching job. He was also asked if his representatives had been talking with LSU officials.

Riley responded by saying quote,

I coach at the University of Oklahoma. You know how I feel about this place and this program. We've all been down this road many times before. You guys know where I stand and that hasn't changed. --Source ESPN

Now if that isn't a political answer, we don't know what is! Riley's team was undefeated this season until last week when they lost to Baylor 27-14 to end their perfect record. The loss also dropped Oklahoma five spots in the latest polls.

Getty Images

The other rumor was that former Flordia State head coach and now Texas A&M head coach Jimbo Fisher, who is a former LSU assistant, maybe in line for the job. Jimbo squashed that rumor on Monday when he said he intends to return to the program in 2022.

So who will be the next LSU football head coach? I guess only time will tell.