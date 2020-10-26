Is This More Proof Aliens Exist? ‘Fleet of UFOs’ Caught on Camera

Enter your number to get our free mobile app

I don't think anyone can deny the fact that 2020 has been a wild year. From COVID-19 to murder hornets to the 'raid' on Area 51, there's been a LOT packed into the last 10 months. But, one of the most interesting happenings of 2020 is related to aliens and UFOs. There have been a lot of people from the Government that have openly talked about and admitted to the existence of aliens and alien technology.

Most notably, former Senate Majority Leader Harry Reid has really opened up about the existence of extraterrestrial life. So far this year, he's discussed Congress' 'Black Budget' for studying UFOs and alien life. And in the documentary The Phenomenon, Reid openly talked about UFOs interfering with the U.S.'s Nuclear Program. It's crazy the information and seeming confirmation of alien life that has largely been ignored by the masses.

On top of all that, a man is now saying that he spotted a 'fleet of UFOs' flying over a WalMart in Oakland, California. The video was shot on October 18th, 2020. Below is what the man has to say about the footage:

A friend and I went on our break at Walmart when we noticed a silver looking object crossing the sky. The sun was reflecting off of it as it spun. At first i thought it was a helium balloon because of the color but then my friend said it stopped moving. i then went to activate my video recorder on my phone but then noticed a v shaped formation of white lights crossing the blue sky. I started recording them instead of the the silver thing. the V shaped suddenly changed into a C shape. as if on command. I knew they were not birds because they were moving too fast and these things didn't have wings flapping. They also stayed in perfect formation even when changing shape. They looked like tic tacs or oval shaped. No sound or exhaust.

The video is not the best quality which has led to a lot of skepticism. Are these aliens? Weather balloons? Birds? Watch and judge for yourself. But, with all the information that has already come out about aliens and UFOs, it's kind of hard to just dismiss these kinds of videos like so many of us (myself included) have for decades.