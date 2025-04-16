NEW ORLEANS, La. (KPEL News) - Dealings with the paranormal are nothing new in New Orleans. In fact, it's part of the city's charm as tourists frequently get to take ghost tours and more while visiting the Big Easy.

But New Orleans police rarely have to issue an APB for the paranormal... until now.

BOLO: Werewolf in New Orleans?

The New Orleans Police Department is asking for the public's help in identifying a werewolf responsible for burglarizing a local business, doing damage to the property and leaving with cash.

It does not appear to be a real werewolf, but the person's actions still seem a bit unreal.

"According to investigators, around 3:07 a.m. this morning (04/15/25) the pictured suspect climbed over the fence at the rear of a business in the 6000 block of Chef Menteur Highway," the notice from NOPD reads on Facebook. "He defeated the door to the business, put on the werewolf mask shown in the third photo, and entered the store. While inside, he used a crowbar to break into the cash registers and took cash. He also took merchandise, which he carried away in black plastic bags, before fleeing toward Stemway Drive and then unknown."

Police are also asking that "anyone with information regarding the crime or the identity of the suspect" call Seventh District detectives.

New Orleans: A City Full of Characters

Crime is, sadly, nothing new in New Orleans. On an almost annual basis, the city ranks highly in various crimes, including murder, and is sometimes cited as one of the most dangerous in the country due to the rates of various crimes.

But it's not all bad. New Orleans is also a hub of great food, culture, and entertainment. The history of the city is riddled with interesting stories and wild characters, though. Many of whom are also tied back into the local paranormal lore.