Josh Duggar of ’19 Kids and Counting’ Convicted on Child Porn Charges – Faces 20 Years in Prison

According to reports, Josh Duggar now faces up to 20 years in prison as he has been convicted of child pornography charges. Formerly a part of the TV show "19 Kids and Counting", Duggar was seemingly responsible for the show being pulled after it came out that he had molested four of his sisters and a babysitter.

Our media partners at KATC-TV3 report that report that Josh Duggar has been convicted of downloading and possessing child pornography by an Arkansas federal jury.

Duggar, of reality TV fame, faces up to 20 years in prison as well as fines of up to $250,000. He could be fined on either of the two counts at a sentencing hearing that is to come per the report.

The report adds that a testimony by a federal agent earlier in the year included that a computer at a Duggar-owned car dealership contained the images in question. Those downloaded images reportedly depicted the sexual abuse of children, including toddlers.

Duggar was a cast-member on the TLC show "19 Kids and Counting" which was reportedly pulled after word came out that he had molested four of his sisters as well as a baby sitter per the report. Those incidents reportedly happened before the show was on television, but a 2006 police report was leaked in 2015 and sparked outrage.

There are obviously many people that have been hurt by Duggar's actions throughout the years. He is now being held responsible for what he has done.

I watched "19 Kids and Counting" at a younger age and the Duggar family seemed to be as close to a perfect group of people as you could ever find. They always seemed so happy and loving, but with all of that perfection came an extremely ugly blemish in the form of Josh Duggar.

With his sentencing to come, we will see how much prison time Duggar will receive for the conviction.