A viral Facebook post from a fan page called Touchdown Tigers Unleashed claimed that Carencro native and LSU legend Kevin Faulk would “officially take over as Head Coach of the LSU Tigers in 2026.”

The post even included a fabricated quote attributed to Faulk, saying it was “time to rebuild the fire, restore the pride, and return LSU Tigers football to the powerhouse it was always meant to be.”

The only issue? None of it is true.

No Credible Reports or Sources

Faulk, who starred at LSU before a successful NFL career with the New England Patriots, has remained connected to the program over the years. However, there have been no credible reports linking him to the head coaching job or suggesting that he's being considered as Brian Kelly’s replacement.

Despite that, the post quickly spread across Facebook, gathering comments from LSU fans congratulating Faulk and celebrating what they thought was breaking news.

A Reminder of How Quickly Misinformation Spreads

This incident is another example of how easily fake sports stories can go viral. Many of these posts come from pages with no official affiliation or journalistic credibility but use convincing graphics and “quotes” that look legitimate.

Over the years, similar viral posts have spread false claims involving everyone from Saints owner Gayle Benson to star running back Alvin Kamara, none of which were true.

The takeaway? Always verify with multiple credible outlets before believing or sharing big news. If it isn’t being reported by ESPN, WAFB, or other established news outlets, chances are it’s fake.

Kevin Faulk Remains a Louisiana Legend

Regardless of the rumor, Kevin Faulk continues to be one of Louisiana’s most beloved football figures, a Carencro icon, an LSU legend, and a three-time Super Bowl champion with the Patriots.

While he’s not taking over as LSU’s head coach, he’ll always be part of the program’s proud legacy.

