LaDOTD Closes La 182 Atchafalaya Bridge at Morgan City

It's not like Louisiana's bridges are in the best shape, to begin with, but when a trailer full of concrete slams into one, you can bet the damage will be substantial. That's exactly what happened over the weekend on the La 182 Bridge that crosses the Atchafalaya River at Morgan City.

Morgan City Police and St. Mary Parish Sheriff's Deputies were on the scene Sunday afternoon when a truck hauling a trailer full of concrete lost the trailer. According to preliminary reports, the trailer became disconnected from the truck that was pulling it.

SMPSO via Facebook

The out-of-control trailer then smashed into the guard rails of the bridge. KLFY Television is reporting that some of the debris generated by the crash fell onto the roof of a home located below the bridge structure. There have been no reports of specific damages or injuries in the home or on the ground.

SMPSO via Facebook

In response to the accident and subsequent damage, the Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development has closed the bridge to all traffic until further notice.

Here is the press release from La DOTD:

MORGAN CITY, LA -Effective immediately, DOTD announces the temporary closure of the La. 182 bridge in Morgan City.

Earlier today, the bridge structure was impacted. As a result, the bridge will need to remain closed until further notice to allow crews to assess damage to the bridge and make needed repairs.

As a reminder, you can always get Louisiana Road Information via your smartphone at 511la.org. You can also install the Way to Geaux App on your phone for road closures and other pertinent traffic information too.

As you can see from the pictures in this article that damage to the bridge railing, in particular, is significant. No timetable was given as to how long it would take to make the necessary repairs. The bridge and the roadway will remain closed in that location until further notice.

I am sure detour routes will be posted but man, having to take a long way can sure make you mad, mad, can't it.