Lafayette Airbnb Host Teaches Guests How to Make Gumbo

The host of a Lafayette Airbnb is offering guests the chance to get a real Cajun experience while in town.

THE HOST

"Michelle", who has been a host on Airbnb since 2014, is a retired French teacher who lives here in Lafayette. She offers a room through Airbnb, but she also offers an "Experience" through the site: making an authentic Cajun gumbo.

And the experience being offered isn't just for people on vacation or people just passing through; it would make for a great girls' night or even an alternative to poker night for the guys.

ROUX WITH A VIEW

Reading through the reviews for Michelle's room offered through Airbnb, it's obvious that Michelle is a gracious, accomodating host. From being understanding when guests are late to extending invitations for guests to join her at a crawfish boil, it sounds like Michelle's teaching experience transfers quite well into the world of hosting an Airbnb.

And it appears that Michelle's knowledge, hospitality, and cooking skills are making people want to return to Acadiana.

THE EXPERIENCE

Through Airbnb, Michelle offers a great "Experience", as Airbnb calls them. What are "Experiences"? Well, they are just what they sound like: experiences.

Through Airbnb, you can "experience" horseback riding in New York, hanging out with camels in Idaho, take a donut tour in Boston, or even go cow cuddling in Michigan.

In Lafayette, Louisiana, you can learn to make an authentic Cajun chicken and sausage gumbo with Michelle!

From chopping the vegetables to adding a dash of file', Michelle walks her guests through the complete process.

Through the experience, Michelle teaches her guests some French and shares some of the traditions and history of the Cajuns. She even has a guide for visitors to help them get the most out of their stay in the area.

THANK YOU, MICHELLE

Kudos to Michelle for showing others the way of the Cajuns and being such a great ambassador for Acadiana!

