(Lafayette, LA) - Multiple people have been booked into the Lafayette Parish Correctional Center on a variety of charges.

The arrests include one person booked on charges of Home Invasion and Aggravated Burglary.

Arrests happen throughout the week, and we will continue to add to the list of daily bookings covering August 17th through August 21st.

Types of Charges for Which People Were Booked into the Lafayette Jail

Two people booked into Lafayette's jail are facing charges related to domestic violence. One person was arrested for Domestic Abuse Battery and another for Domestic Abuse Child Endangerment.

One arrest involved an individual who has been charged with Operating a Vehicle While Intoxicated, Hit and Run, and two counts of Negligent Injuring.

Other individuals are facing charges for Battery and Arson.

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Other people arrested this week were booked into jail for outstanding warrants.

All people booked into the Lafayette Parish Correctional Center are innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.