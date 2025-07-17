Buc-ee’s is still headed to Lafayette, but the original timeline may be pushed back just a bit. Plans for the praise and highly favored Texas-based convenience giant at I-10 and Louisiana Avenue are still very much in motion, though our friends at LEDA say development might not be moving as quickly as initially expected.

Still, Lafayette residents are largely optimistic, knowing the arrival of Buc-ee’s means more jobs, an economic boost, and let’s be honest, some seriously good brisket and Beaver Nuggets.

But while Acadiana is gearing up to welcome the beaver, another small town hundreds of miles away is doing everything it can to keep it out.

This Town Is Fighting the Beaver to the Death

In Palmer Lake, a quiet town tucked between Denver and Colorado Springs, Buc-ee’s has become the most divisive topic in years. Plans to build a 74,000-square-foot mega-stop with 60 pumps and 24/7 service have drawn fierce backlash from locals.

According to reports from The Wall Street Journal and KOAA 5, town meetings have overflowed with angry residents, many braving cold rain to protest with signs like “Buc-off” and “Don’t Pave Paradise.” Some are concerned about environmental impact, water shortages, and increased traffic. Others worry the development would forever change the area’s rural character.

A Mayor’s Meltdown

If that wasn’t enough drama, things boiled over when leaked text messages revealed the town’s mayor referring to Buc-ee’s opponents as “terrorists,” “trash,” and “unfortunate-looking creatures.” Shortly after, she resigned from office, citing threats, stress, and constant public harassment.

A watchdog group has also filed a lawsuit over what they claim were flawed and silencing annexation procedures, and town leadership is now under intense scrutiny.

No Protests in Laffy—Just a Bit More Patience

Meanwhile, in Lafayette, the minor delay in construction is met with understanding, not outrage. Most residents are simply excited to finally get a Buc-ee’s of their own. And while it may not happen as soon as originally hoped, there's no public outcry, no lawsuits, and certainly no resignations over it.

Lafayette’s biggest Buc-ee’s challenge? Waiting a little longer. Compared to that small Colorado town, things don't seem so bad, do they?