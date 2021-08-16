Lafayette Concert Venue’s Owners Thank Police Chief for Weekend Visit

Just days after receiving a temporary restraining order preventing the Lafayette Police Department from shutting down their establishment, the owners of a Johnston Street concert venue are thanking Chief Thomas Glover for visiting their business over the weekend.

That visit and that word of thanks comes days after the police department sought to close the District Events Center on an emergency basis. That attempt to close the venue came about a week after one person was killed and another was wounded in a shootout in a parking lot of that establishment. That shooting happened when someone fired at a Lafayette police officer who was working security outside the venue.

On behalf of the club's management, Danny Smith said they were grateful not only for the officers who worked security during this past Saturday's concert, but also for Chief Glover's visit.

"[W]e would like to thank Chief Thomas Glover for his personal presence at the venue allowing him to personally witness that no 'imminent' dangers, as stated by ordinance, exists in the club," Smith's statement said. "Going forward we welcome the opportunity to continue to conduct business in a way that is respectful to all involved and only ask that we receive the same treatment as every other business inside the City of Lafayette."

Lafayette police spokesperson Cpl. Bridgette Dugas confirms that Chief Glover visited the District on Saturday night. She says his visit was not random, nor was it out of the ordinary for the chief. According to Dugas, Glover regularly visits nightclubs in the downtown area, along the Simcoe Strip, and in other parts of the city on weekends to ensure safety measures are being followed.

Smith's full statement is as follows:

