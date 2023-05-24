LAFAYETTE, La. (KPEL News) - A daycare worker in Lafayette has been arrested for cruelty to after complaints from parents about how she treated their children.

A two-year-old's parents filed a report accusing Clemonia Onezime 22, of Lafayette of abusing their child on April 28. One of the allegations is that she grabbed the victim and slammed him on the ground when he refused to take a nap. Another allegation is that she placed the victim in a "prone position on a mat, where she placed her thigh on his lower back and used her body weight to restrict the victim from moving," according to the Lafayette Police Department.

Social media profiles indicate Onezime has worked in other daycare centers in Lafayette.

Onezime has been arrested and booked into Lafayette Parish Correctional Center. She faces one count of cruelty to juveniles.

