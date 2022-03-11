A Lafayette fireman is reportedly recovering from serious injuries after an 18-wheeler struck a fire truck Thursday night on I-10.

While firemen were assisting with an automobile accident on I-10 near Louisiana Ave., an 18-wheeler struck a unit, thus forcing one fireman to leap over an overpass to avoid being struck.

The Lafayette fireman remains hospitalized with serious injuries, but now we have a look at the fire truck that was hit while on a call, on I-10.

You can see below that the truck appears to be a total loss and that the crash caused extensive damage to the cab of the unit.

According to our news team at KPEL-FM. "Nathan Martin, of West, Mississippi, was arrested late Thursday and booked into the Lafayette Parish Correctional Center. He is facing vehicular negligent injuring, OWI, failure to yield to an emergency vehicle, and open container charges."

Now, take a look at the fire truck that was hit Thursday night while on a call. Again, our thoughts and prayers are with the injured firefighter and the team Lafayette Fire Dept.

We would also like to take this time to remind you that when approaching an emergency unit on the roadway, you must yield to it by shifting lanes, if possible.

Here's more from the Lafayette Fire Dept. concerning the wreck last involving one of their units.

Several oother departments from around Lafayette are asking for prayers as the injured firefighter recovers from his injuries.

