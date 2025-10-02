The Grouse Room, one of Downtown Lafayette’s larger live music and event venues, has closed its doors. Owner Matt Chiasson confirmed earlier this week that the venue had shut down but has not yet provided additional details about the decision. The building itself, located at 417 Jefferson Street, is now for sale, raising questions about what might come next for the Jefferson Street space.

Why the Venue Closed

According to court filings detailed in a report from Adam Daigle at The Acadiana Advocate, the closure comes after First National Bank of Jeanerette filed to seize the property earlier this summer. Records show Chiasson secured a $2.66 million mortgage in 2023 when he bought the 9,000-square-foot building at 417 Jefferson Street.

On May, 15th Judicial District Judge Michelle Billeaud also ordered The Grouse Room to pay nearly $20,000 in past-due sales tax, penalties, and interest to the Lafayette Parish School Board. At that time, the court additionally ordered the venue to close until the matter was resolved.

The financial strain ultimately led to the shuttering of the two-story space, which could accommodate up to 800 people. It had become a popular venue for live shows, private parties, and public gatherings since its opening downtown in 2020, following a move from the original location in Parc Lafayette off Kaliste Saloom.

Artists and Musicians React to Loss of a Mid-Sized Venue

Local artists and promoters have expressed disappointment with the sudden closure, noting that the Grouse Room helped fill a much-needed gap in Lafayette’s live music scene.

While Downtown still has venues such as Nitetown, Rock ’n’ Bowl, Blue Moon, Artmosphere, Hideaway, and the Acadiana Center for the Arts, few spaces offer the same turnkey setup and nearly 1,000-person capacity that the Grouse Room provided.

Impact on Weddings and Events

Some brides who had considered hosting their receptions at the Grouse Room said the decision didn’t come as a total surprise.

One bride told us she had secured an alternative venue months ago after noticing operational issues that led up to the closure. “We may be out of over $1000, but at least we have a new venue secured,” she said, adding that she would have been devastated if she had waited until now, and is still disappointed that the venue didn't work with them on any refund, especially now, as her worst fears have been realized.

What’s Next for the Jefferson Street Property?

The building’s future remains uncertain. It could attract another music operator, or perhaps revert to a ballroom-style venue similar to what it once was, hosting weddings, galas, and receptions. With Downtown Lafayette seeing several historic buildings repurposed into hotels and housing, many will be watching to see if this prime space will remain part of the city’s entertainment scene or shift toward redevelopment.

For now, Lafayette is down at least one live music venue as the chapter of the Grouse Room comes to a close. As mentioned earlier, we have reached out to owner Matt Chiasson for additional comment and will update this story when more details are available.