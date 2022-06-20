Lafayette Home Damaged by an Accident Involving a Gas Can

Lafayette Fire Department Spokesman Alton Trahan says they were called out to a fire in an outside laundry attached to a home.

Trahan says they were called to the home in the 400 block of Odile Street, and crews were able to bring the fire under control in about ten minutes.

The home ended up being damaged by both smoke and fire. The laundry room was almost completely lost to the fire.

Investigators say the homeowner was in the laundry room working to get some laundry done when a gas can was accidentally knocked over. That's when a fire started.

Trahan says the gas was right near the natural gas hot water heater, and the gas was ignited by the flame. It was a swiftly moving fire, but the person who lives at the home was able to grab a fire extinguisher and then a water hose.

The fire did spread to the attic. Even though it was quickly moving, the occupant of the home was not hurt by the fire.

The fire was ruled an accident.

Trahan says he wants people to remember never to store flammable liquids near appliances or anything with an open flame.

