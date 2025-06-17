LAFAYETTE,LA (KPEL) — Louisiana is overflowing with incredibly talented musicians, artists, and seasoned vocalists.

With so much talent across the state, it's crucial that our communities have enough opportunities to showcase it.

Dillion Demone with Lafayette Idol is working with Devon McKinny and Elisee Grub to meet that need here at a local level.

Lafayette Idol: Where Local Talent Shines and Stars Are Born

Lafayette Idol is a launchpad for dreamers with big voices and even bigger ambitions of all ages.

The competition consists of multiple stages, beginning with preliminary rounds, allowing singers to compete online and in person. As singers progress through the competition, they receive constructive feedback and mentorship from experienced judges and industry professionals.

Whether you're just getting started or have been singing for years, this is the place to prove what you've got and grow as an artist in front of a supportive community that believes in homegrown talent.

This supportive environment fosters talent and encourages personal growth and resilience, essential traits for anyone aspiring to pursue a music career.

This is the perfect opportunity for anyone looking to gain confidence in front of a live audience or prepare for bigger stages like American Idol, The Voice, and America's Got Talent.

Lafayette Idol Season Two Finale

Saturday, June 21st, the top 25 will compete to make it to the top 5, but only one talented individual will take home the $2,500 cash prize at the end of the night.

Expect a night filled with unforgettable performances, emotional highs, and maybe even a few surprises along the way! Whether you're a die-hard fan of the show or just looking for a fun night out, this is the perfect opportunity to support your local talent and witness the magic of live music.

Performances will start at 3 pm and conclude at 8:30 pm at the ACA, located at 101 West Vermilion Street in Lafayette.

Secure your tickets here.

Get Ready For Season 3 Auditions

Missed your chance to shine this season?

Now is the perfect time to knock the dust off your vocal chords and start rehearsing an audition song of your choice because auditions begin July 1st, 2025.

Everything you need to know can be found on their website or the Lafayette Idol Facebook Page.

Meet Some of the Top 25

